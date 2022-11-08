Global Spin: The Rose Perform "Shift" In Joshua Tree, Sending A Tender Message Of Love To Fans — And Each Other

"I think I love you/ 'Cause it hurts so bad, so bad, so bad/ Oh yeah, I would die to/ Call you my friend," Korean indie rock quartet The Rose declare in the lyrics of their new love song, "Shift." It's a declaration of unconditional devotion from the fast-rising group, one that captures deep emotion both lyrically and melodically.

In this episode of Global Spin, the band brings their mid-tempo ballad to life with a mellow performance in California’s famed Joshua Tree. The Rose's four members trade vocals, strum acoustic guitar and tap out a beat in this stripped-down rendition of "Shift," a track from their recently released album, Heal.

The Joshua Tree backdrop — with stunning sand dunes, cacti and a breathtaking mountain range in the distance — makes the performance even more impactful. But the desert setting is more than just an aesthetic choice: It also reflects the album-making process behind Heal.