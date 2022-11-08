Photo: Sewon Jun
Global Spin: The Rose Perform "Shift" In Joshua Tree, Sending A Tender Message Of Love To Fans — And Each Other
Fast-rising Korean indie rock band The Rose channel deep emotions with this windswept desert performance of "Shift," a standout track off of their new album, 'Heal.'
"I think I love you/ 'Cause it hurts so bad, so bad, so bad/ Oh yeah, I would die to/ Call you my friend," Korean indie rock quartet The Rose declare in the lyrics of their new love song, "Shift." It's a declaration of unconditional devotion from the fast-rising group, one that captures deep emotion both lyrically and melodically.
In this episode of Global Spin, the band brings their mid-tempo ballad to life with a mellow performance in California’s famed Joshua Tree. The Rose's four members trade vocals, strum acoustic guitar and tap out a beat in this stripped-down rendition of "Shift," a track from their recently released album, Heal.
The Joshua Tree backdrop — with stunning sand dunes, cacti and a breathtaking mountain range in the distance — makes the performance even more impactful. But the desert setting is more than just an aesthetic choice: It also reflects the album-making process behind Heal.
"We started [the album] in Korea and finished at a desert," singer/guitarist Kim Woo-sung told Consequence upon the project's release. "We really got to spend some time together and, you know, just hang out. And I think that's what felt the best."
Heal is the first album to come from The Rose in a few years, and during that time, they've been on hiatus, pursuing personal projects and honing in on their individual musical identities. Now reunited and rejuvenated, the bandmates suggest that their purpose as musicians — both individually and together — is stronger than ever before.
"We had so much free time, and...we were able to have a good moment of us bonding and understanding," singer/keyboardist Park Do-joon added. "That really helped us a lot writing songs."
Press play on the video above to take an emotional journey through the desert with The Rose, and keep checking GRAMMY.com for more new episodes of Global Spin.
Photo: Psycho Moustache
Global Spin: Manal Premieres "7iya," A Wavy New Single From Her Upcoming Second Album
Moroccan singer/songwriter Manal offers a sultry debut performance of her never-before-heard song, "7iya," from her forthcoming studio album.
Moroccan pop singer Manal never expected to have a full-time career as a performer. She balanced her appearance on the Lebanese reality competition series Star Academy with her business and finance studies before eventually pursuing a Master's degree and a Ph.D.
But after a whirlwind few years of posting covers on YouTube and independently releasing music, Manal signed with Sony Music Middle East and skyrocketed to fame with her major label debut single, "Taj," in 2018. She's since released her first album, 360, in 2021, and was featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.
In this episode of Global Spin, Manal enters her next chapter with a premiere of her newest release, "7iya." Clad in traditional jewelry, she pays homage to her Moroccan heritage as she simultaneously sings in her native language, Arabic. The simplistic set allows Manal's vocals to take center stage as she dances slowly around an empty white room.
"7iya" is the second single from Manal's upcoming second studio album, following the release of "3ari" in March 2022.
"My second album is even more important to me than my first one," she teased in an interview with L'Officiel Arabia. "You're going to be able to get to know another aspect of my personality in this project."
Press play on the video above to watch Manal's exclusive performance of "7iya," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Tuesday for more new episodes of Global Spin.
Photo: Zhang Yixing Studio
Global Spin Live: LAY Combines East And West With A Magnetic Performance Of "Veil" At The GRAMMY Museum
Chinese rapper LAY combines traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary Western choreography in this live performance of "Veil."
With every release, singer/songwriter LAY has paid homage to his Chinese heritage. His latest EP, West, is no different, as he croons over the sounds of traditional instruments.
Released as a sequel to his 2021 EP, East, West continues LAY's global exploration and comprehension of western culture through the lens of his upbringing in China. "I'm a proud Chinese person first before an artist," LAY detailed in a media conference. "I just want to share the good things about my culture. I hope it inspires others to do the same."
In this episode of Global Spin Live, LAY offers a highly energetic performance of West's lead single, "Veil," at the GRAMMY Museum. He smoothly transitions between English and his native language, Mandarin.
It's a metaphor for LAY's multicultural mindset that's not only manifested in his lyricism, but additionally in the song's choreography and production; he balances contemporary hip-hop moves with the soft tapping of the Chinese erhu.
Though West presents two versions of "Veil" — one in Mandarin and one predominantly in English — LAY performs the latter on the GRAMMY Museum stage. "'Veil' is [asking listeners to] be more real. Take off your mask and show me the real you," he shares, further emphasizing the message of "Veil" that encourages listeners to share our most authentic selves.
Global Spin Live is held in conjunction with GRAMMY Museum and GRAMMY.com as a live event extension of the popular online series, Global Spin, showcasing Global Music artists. Press play on the video above to watch LAY's suave performance of "Veil," and check back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of Global Spin.
Photo: Courtesy of The Rose
South Korean indie-rock band The Rose raves over their prized Taylor guitar, an instrument that has been part of the band's whole career.
The four members of The Rose have shared a lot of instruments in their five years together, but their favorite one traces back to the first song they wrote and recorded.
In this episode of It Goes to 11, meet Mol, the sunburst-finished Taylor guitar whose name fittingly translates to "sunset" in English. "We got to record our first song that we wrote together as the band with this guitar," Dojoon, the group's vocalist and acoustic guitarist, explained.
The quartet describes the guitar as one of the most precious and beautiful items in their collection, and the lengths they went to acquire it makes the item even more meaningful.
"I remember that day it was super rainy," bassist Jaehyeong recalls. "[Dojoon] went to the guitar shop, and he took a taxi, and then he brought this car in the heavy rain." But Dojoon reminded the group that the rainy venture was worth it: "But I was so happy!"
What makes the guitar most memorable is that it's a bearer of the band's history, from the live tour performances to late-night recording sessions. It's been with the group since 2017, and it doesn't seem like it will leave their possession anytime soon. "I will never, ever get rid of this guitar," Dojoon declares. "It will always be right next to me, every time. Right next to The Rose."
Press play on the video above to learn more about The Rose's shared history with the guitar, and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of It Goes to 11.
Photo: RYO MASACHIKA
Global Spin: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Bounces Her Way Through A Colorful Performance Of "Candy Racer"
Japanese star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu transports fans into a bright, glittery fantasy world in this Vocaloid-inspired performance of "Candy Racer."
Known for her eccentric, brightly colored outfits and electric synthpop melodies, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has long reigned as the queen of Harajuku kawaii culture.
"I don't really have that much of a negative [perception] of being viewed as a kawaii culture icon," she told NYLON magazine in 2021. "That shows what Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is for a lot of people: it's this character that lives in the virtual world." And, with her fifth studio album, Candy Racer, the Kyary Pamyu Pamyu character lives on.
In this episode of Global Spin, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu delivers a vibrant performance of the album's title track. As she sings under colorful flashing lights and images of soundwaves, the kawaii persona shines through with playful vocals and signature Japanese decora fashion.
With Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's autotuned vocals and 8-bit sound effects, she immerses herself into the cartoon universe of "Candy Racer." "Come on now, glittering Tokyo, hurry life/ Painting the future, Candy Racer," she cheerfully chants.
Candy Racer arrived in 2021, which marked 10 years since Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's debut. Like the colorful performance, the album takes inspiration from iconic anime Vocaloid voicebanks like Hatsune Miku. Candy Racer is her first release under Nippon Columbia's KRK Lab, a record label created and owned by the star herself.
Press play on the video above to watch Kyary Pamyu Pamyu cruise through the Japan neon in this hypnotizing performance of "Candy Racer," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Tuesday for more episodes of Global Spin.
