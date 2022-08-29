Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Tank And The Bangas' Favorite Backstage Snack Is A Homemade Treat From A Band Member's Mom

"The main thing that's on the rider for me that I specifically ask for is a roasted chicken. You heard me. Two of 'em… and a candle!" Ball says with a laugh, explaining that having the latter item handy is a pro tip from someone who spends a lot of time in backstage dressing rooms.

In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas , the bandmates explain the thought process behind their special on-tour requests, sharing that they think of every detail of backstage comfort, from food to ambience.

With about a decade of road experience under their belt, Tank and the Bangas — a funk, soul and jazz group led by singer Tarriona "Tank" Ball — have come up with an important set of essentials that helps them feel at home on the road.

"Sometimes, some of the rooms, you know, they smell a little funky," she continues. "And you'd be like, 'I want a little candle.' It's not even to go sit in the corner and pray or anything. Any smell will normally do. They always smell good. Sometimes I take 'em back to the room with me, sometimes I don't."

Of course, nothing helps the bandmates feel like they're at home more than having a taste of home cooking — which is why it's a special treat for everyone when flutist and alto saxophone player Albert Allenback invites his mom out to a show.

"She brings Rice Krispies treats for the whole band," Allenback beams, as his bandmates jump in to stress that they're not store-bought. She makes them from scratch, including a plate of special vegan Rice Krispies treats for Allenback. "She is now showing up with, like, 15-lb bricks of Rice Krispies, and we hand them out to everybody," he adds.

Press play on the video above to hear all of Tank and the Bangas' tour faves, including the "big high five" of gratification they feel after performing a show. Keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for new episodes of Herbal Tea & White Sofas.

