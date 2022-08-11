Press Play At Home: Sophia Scott Tells The Tale Of Two Heartbreaks In A Poignant Performance Of "One Of These Days"

On her debut EP, One of These Days, Sophia Scott pulls back emotional layers to tell an intimate and personal coming-of-age story. Topics such as addiction, friendship and first love all get a turn on the project, but one of the EP's most spellbinding songs — the title track — delves into early experiences with heartbreak, and how that trauma can reverberate throughout the rest of a person's life.

"Daddy came home with tears in his eyes/ Never seen that side of him before/ I was nine years old covering my brother's ears/ Hoping that he wouldn't hear/ Mama don't go..." Scott sings in the searing first verse of "One of These Days," going on to recount how two parents' divorce can affect their children's worldview.

In this episode of Press Play at Home, Scott strips her song down to its essentials, sitting on a stool and strumming an acoustic guitar as she sings. The intimate performance draws the viewer's focus to the most important part of the song: Its poignant lyrical message.