Global Spin: Roman Captures The High Drama Of Heartbreak In A Performance Of His Unreleased Track "Love Again"

Russian-American singer Roman confronts his heartache in "Love Again," a powerful, high-drama heartbreak anthem that culminates in the chorus' central question: "Will I ever love again?"

In this episode of Global Spin, Roman takes viewers all the way to Moscow for a series of emotionally intense scenes that perfectly match the song's mood. The clip opens with a nighttime sequence in a massive, ornate building, dotted with the high arches that are a signature architectural style of the city.

From there, Roman's performance quickly moves to more interior spaces. We see candles being lit in the darkness, a backdrop lit up by tiny lights and a mirror. Juxtaposed against the images of light, Roman's face is shrouded in darkness as he sings, representing the devastation and loneliness conveyed in the song's lyrics.