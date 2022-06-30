Press Play At Home: Rock Eupora Strips Down "Intimacy" For A Relaxed Patio Jam Session, Guest-Starring His Pup

Mississippi-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Rock Eupora — aka Clayton Waller — initially cast his song, "Intimacy," as a riffy indie rocker featuring garage rock-inspired fuzz and call and response with his backing band.

But in the newest episode of Press Play at Home, the singer shows another side of his song, stripping "Intimacy" down to its acoustic foundation. He performs the song solo — albeit with his dog, Daisy — in front of his house, donning his at-home weekend duds. True to its title, the acoustic rendition of the track feels more intimate, like Waller is spending a lazy Sunday morning with his pup and those watching.

The song's lyrics were inspired by a different kind of intimacy. Waller wrote "Intimacy" about the universal human desire to be loved, stemming from his experience of embracing his sexuality as a young person growing up in the deep South. Though that journey was fraught with doubt and difficulties, he found joy and intimacy in being able to be honest with those close to him.