Press Play: Echlo Brings Candid Single "Puppeteer" To Life With Cinematic Performance

Singer/songwriter and visual artist ECHLO combines her triad of talents to paint an evocative picture of control while bringing her new single "Puppeteer" to life, in the latest edition of Press Play.

Thanks to ECHLO's atmospheric production and enthralling vocal delivery, hard-hitting lyrics like "I let you fall time and time again until you fit my mold" connect.

Watch the candid, cinematic performance of "Puppeteer" below.

"Puppeteer" is the first single from Echlo's upcoming album, I Was I. The album will serve as the Toronto native's second project under the ECHLO moniker.

Previously operating under her given name Chloe Charles, the singer/songwriter garnered critical acclaim for her first two full-length albums, Break The Balance and With Blindfolds On.

Watch Charles continue her journey as ECHLO above, and check below for more Press Play performances.

