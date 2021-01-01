Press Play: Lolo Zouaï Brings 2018 Single "Desert Rose" To Life With Captivating Cinematic Performance

It's rare to find a song as diverse yet simultaneously uniform as singer/songwriter Lolo Zouaï's "Desert Rose." The track showcases the French-born American seamlessly bouncing between three languages — English, French and Arabic — while pleading to be loved.

In the latest episode of Press Play, the San Francisco native brings her 2018 single to life with a performance as multifaceted as the track itself.

Backed by grand live instruments and first-class cinematography, Zouaï leads the way on a captivating performance of one of her most popular releases.

Watch the performance below:

After its initial release as a single, "Desert Rose" was featured on Zouaï's debut album High Highs to Low Lows in 2019. The album's self-titled track was released in 2017 and reached breakout status while Zouaï was working as a restaurant hostess in Brooklyn.

Since her 2017 breakout, Zouaï has sold out headline shows in over a dozen countries, worked alongside four-time GRAMMY winner H.E.R. and is set to open for three-time GRAMMY winner Dua Lipa's North American tour in 2022.

Check out Zouaï's must-see "Desert Rose" performance above and watch more episodes of Press Play below.

Quarantine Diaries: Pokey LaFarge Is Recording A New Album, Drinking Espresso & Watching '60s French Films