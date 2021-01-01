Press Play At Home: Watch Jack Underkofler of Dead Poet Society’s Touching Performance of “I Never Loved Myself Like I Loved You”

If the title “I Never Loved Myself Like I Loved You” didn’t stir up any feelings, singer/guitarist Jack Underkolfer of Dead Poet Society makes sure the itracks introspective name and revealing lyrics don’t go unnoticed with his emotional performance of the song on the latest edition of Press Play At Home.

With lyrics like “the self-loathing comes and goes” and “maybe you could show me another way out”, the track fits the hardened self-reflection that Dead Poet Society displays on their 2021 full-length debut album -!-.

Despite the painful lyrics about self-hate, Underkofler’s masterful execution of the song makes “I Never Loved Myself Like I Loved You” a track to revisit.

Watch Underkofler’s gripping performance above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Press Play At Home.

