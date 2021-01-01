Press Play At Home: Watch Helado Negro's Chilled-Out Performance Of Groovy Single "Outside The Outside"

Brooklyn-based avant-pop and electronic producer/singer/songwriter Helado Negro headlines the latest edition of GRAMMY.com's Press Play At Home series with a chilled-out performance of his funky single "Outside The Outside," a song off his forthcoming 2021 album Far In.

"This is a song about intimate partnerships and long-loving friendships," Helado Negro told Pitchfork. "To be loyal freaks and an outsider amongst outsiders."

Watch the multi-faceted artist's intimate performance below:

Far In is set to release on October 22 and will serve as the follow-up to Helado Negro's highly personal, critically-acclaimed 2019 album This Is How You Smile. If the album's first two singles, "Gemini and Leo" and "Outside the Outside" are a sign of what's to come, Helado Negro seems primed to pick up where he left off.

The great performances don't stop at Helado Negro. Check down below for more Press Play At Home.

