Jonathan McReynolds Takes You To Church With A Blissful Performance Of "God Is Good" | Positive Vibes Only

Positive Vibes Only, GRAMMY.com's new digital series, is back with another round of motivation, affirmation and uplifting energy to close out your week.

In this week's episode, three-time GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer-songwriter Jonathan McReynolds performs a blissful acoustic rendition of his moving 2018 song, "God Is Good." Showcasing his self-described Life Music sound, McReynolds' 2018 live album, Make Room, topped Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart and earned him a nomination for Best Gospel Album at the 2019 GRAMMYs. The deluxe version of the album, Make More Room, which features "God Is Good," takes things to the next level.

Speaking of next level, pastor, entrepreneur, author and entertainer Real Talk Kim joins the conversation to deliver some "real talk" on the importance of self-confidence as we push ourselves toward our destinies.

GRAMMY.com's newly launched Positive Vibes Only series aims to affirm audiences everywhere as the country continues to face the pandemic and racial reckoning. The series will feature upcoming performances by Christian music artists Hannah Kerr and Wande; Latin GRAMMY-nominated group Miel San Marcos; GRAMMY-nominated singers Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Mali Music and Natalie Grant; and GRAMMY-winning singers Kalani Pe'a and Lauren Daigle.

Spoken word artist J. Ivy, poet Sabrina Benaim and internet sensation and actress Tabitha Brown are among the speakers who will open each episode.

Positive Vibes Only posts every Sunday at noon PST/3 p.m. EST on GRAMMY.com and via the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram profile.

