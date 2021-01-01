Positive Vibes Only: Let Your Body Move To Flor De Toloache's Vibrant Performance Of "Indestructible"

What's not to like about Flor de Toloache?

They're New York City's first and only all-female mariachi band. The members come from diverse cultural backgrounds, tracing back to three separate continents and nine different countries. And they put their own clever spin on the classic mariachi sound.

As a result, Flor de Toloache delivers performances like the Positive Vibes Only episode below—the kind of showings that force you to get up and move.

"Indestructible" is the title song from the mariachi band's 2019 album, which earned them a GRAMMY nomination for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The all-female group is no stranger to critical acclaim. In 2017, Flor de Toloache won a Latin GRAMMY for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for their sophomore album Las Caras Lindas.

Keep the vibes established by Flor de Toloache going by checking out more episodes of Positive Vibes Only below.

