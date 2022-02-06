Positive Vibes Only: Brandon Camphor And OneWay Come Together For An Angelic Performance Of "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Whether the performance comes from Beyoncé at Coachella or the children's choir at your local church, any rendition of the James Weldon Johnson hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" comes with great responsibility. Gospel ensemble BC1Way — Brandon Camphor and OneWay — accepted that responsibility and more than did the track justice in their performance for Positive Vibes Only.

Historically referred to as the Black national anthem in the United States, "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is a revered spiritual due to its tales of perseverance, calls for community, and desire for liberation.

Watch the East Coast natives' empowering take on the classic track below.