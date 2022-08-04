Press Play At Home: Watch Nick Vyner Get His Groove On With A Performance Of Unreleased Track "Stones"

Rising pop act Nick Vyner dips into his bluesy side with "Stones," a brand-new song that lays out the highs and lows of a rollercoaster relationship. Vyner co-wrote the song with Stanley Randolph — an acclaimed drummer best known for his work with Stevie Wonder — and a prominent drum line is a major feature of this groovy, funk-leaning song.

In fact, in this episode of Press Play at Home, Vyner's performance opens with a spotlight on the drums. Wearing a John Mayer T-shirt, the singer's drummer kicks off a rolling drum melody that pairs perfectly with the angsty first riff of an electric guitar.

As Vyner's voice joins the party, the emphasis stays on the backing instruments who lend the song its blues-inflected, groovy flair: His vocal line crests along atop a prominent melody, adding just one more instrument to a jam that's based around rhythm, groove and a feeling of angsty excitement that matches the song's lyrical themes of a hot-and-cold relationship that leaves both parties coming back for more.