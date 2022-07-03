Positive Vibes Only: Nataly Dawn Learns To Let Go With A Delicate Performance Of "Over The Moon"

A singer/songwriter and one half of the duo Pomplamoose, Nataly Dawn has a special power for interlaying intricate lyrical ideas against a backdrop of delicate, tender melodies and mesmerizing vocal tone.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Dawn shows off all of those talents in a performance of her "Over the Moon." Immerse yourself in the luminous world of a song that grapples with fear that a relationship will change — but ultimately learns to let go and move into uncharted new territory.

The acoustic performance isn't too far from how the song was recorded in the studio. Dawn explained to Ditty TV that she and her bandmates kept things simple for the studio version of the song, including only slide guitar, acoustic guitar and vibraphone.