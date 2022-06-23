Press Play At Home: Rapper Nana Delivers A Shadowy Performance Of His Hard-Hitting "GOTW"

In this episode of Press Play at Home, Nana steps into the shadows to deliver a high-energy rendition of the song. Backdropped by a red screen, only the rapper's silhouette is visible, letting the lyrics of "GOTW" speak for themselves.

An LA native born to Ghanian parents, rapper Nana has been performing professionally for the past decade, but leveled up his profile in the rap scene in 2020 with the release of his album, Save Yourself. Since then, Nana has been mounting his fanbase and musical diversity with every new release, and his song "GOTW" is no exception.

Cut-throat and hard-hitting, with ample specificity and detail, "GOTW" recounts Nana's steep rise to success. "I came from the dirt, that shit was the worst/ And I never had a handout, I put in the work," he declares in the opening bars, before delivering the song's titular warning to his naysayers: "Get out the way."

"GOTW" is featured on Nana's newest EP, From the District to the World, which he released in April. As he told Broadway World, the eight-song project is both an ode to his home city and a tutorial on LA culture. "The EP is a master class in putting the world on to LA and our get down," Nana said. "Telling the stories of the people that come from where I'm from. But I'm also taking Los Angeles around the world with me, hence the title."

Press play on the video above to immerse yourself in the shadowy, story-filled world of Nana's "GOTW," and keep checking GRAMMY.com for more episodes of Press Play at Home.

