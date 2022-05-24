Global Spin: Katie Delivers An Ethereal Sunset Performance Of "Thinkin Bout You" From Seoul

A South Korea native who immigrated to New Jersey with her family at age 10, KATIE — also known as Katie Kim — straddles genre styles as naturally as she straddles cultural identities.

At every step in her career, KATIE has held an equal claim to her K-pop and R&B influences. Citing soul and R&B greats like Frank Sinatra, Erykah Badu and Aaliyah as influences, KATIE initially planned to study jazz at Berklee College of Music before heading back to Korea in 2014 to compete on the fourth season of "K-pop Star" — which she won.

In this episode of Global Spin, the singer's complex stylistic makeup is on full display with a performance of "Thinkin Bout You," a single from her 2018 breakout EP, LOG. Backed only by a soft electric guitar line, KATIE calls on two powerful elements to help tell her story: Her breathy, lilting soprano, and a backdrop of the Seoul skyline at sunset.