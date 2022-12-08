Atlantic Records Leading Lights Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman To Receive GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honor

"I never imagined a gathering of lawyers could be so popular," laughed a man waiting patiently at a long check-in line that spiraled throughout the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3. The 25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week event was about to begin, and the hundreds of lawyers and other music industry executives in line took advantage of the opportunity to greet colleagues and joke around.

Inside the elegant ballroom, executive committee member Susan Genco spoke about the need for high caliber lawyers in the music industry. "Great songs elevate our best moments and comfort us in our worst," she said. "But behind the magic, there is plenty of complexity. As the world continues to evolve, we must be flexible and adapt. Lawyers can simplify the path, so that artists can create their music.

"The most important part of this event is not the deals you close in the reception area," she quipped. "It’s the writing contest." Gencowas referring to the thought-provoking Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association. The annual contest invites law students from all over the country to not only identify a legal issue faced by the music industry, but also propose a solution to the problem in a well-researched, 3,000-word essay.

After the winners of previous years were cheered by the crowd, 2023 runners up Gina Maeng — a 1L at Georgetown University Law — and Amanda Sharp — a 3L at the University of San Diego Law School– were recognized. Aron Lichtschein — a 3L at NYU Law — was then announced as this year’s winner. Demonstrating excellent taste in music, he mentioned Bob Dylan, Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Beach House and Harry Styles as his favorite artists. After graduation, he will be working as an associate in the Technology & Intellectual Property Transactions practice at a New York law firm.

Entertainment Law Initiative Executive Committee Chair Laurie Soriano then paid tribute to the late Howard Weitzman, and recognized the volunteer leaders who serve with her on the newly diversified committee.

Later, legendary attorney Peter Paterno was honored with the Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award, and the musician in charge of introducing him was none other than Lars Ulrich, drummer with heavy metal band Metallica.

"Nothing better than sleeping on Peter Paterno’s office floor — it’s all downhill from there," laughed Ulrich before explaining how the fate of his band was forever changed 39 years ago, when they met Paterno. "He was a perfect fit for us, and was more than happy to join our shenanigans. I have nothing but appreciation, admiration, love and respect for you."

With his ability to think out of the box, and the relentless desire to pioneer a new push forward, Paterno assisted Metallica in the seemingly impossible task of getting their recording masters returned to them. "He is, quite literally, the master of the masters," said Ulrich. "Hands down, the architect of the autonomous world that music inhabits."

A moving — and frequently hilarious — video tribute followed, including greetings from Michael Eisner, Dave Stewart, Paulina Rubio, Dr. Dre, Van Morrison and Julian Lennon, among many others. "You’re the most unlawyer lawyer I have ever met," said singer/songwriter Brian Setzer. "And the only [person] I know who would wear a zoot suit to a concert."

Paterno was received onstage with a standing ovation. The acceptance speech was peppered with his deadpan sense of humor, impeccable timing and a palpable sense of gratitude. He spoke of becoming a music fanatic in 1964 after seeing the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, and remembered a glorious first concert experience seeing Bo Diddley and Little Richard live.

"We get the clients that we deserve," he added, and reflected on the adrenaline-fueled years when he temporarily stopped practicing law, became the first president of Hollywood Records and signed Queen to the label. Four years later, he "crawled back to being a lawyer."

"I couldn’t really be in a band, so I decided instead to work with musicians," he said. His quirky sense of humor was ever present, especially as he concluded, "I don’t have any advice. I did what worked for me, so that’s my advice: do what works for me."

Before the event came to a close, newly elected Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass — the event’s keynote speaker — was introduced by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. As a Member of Congress in Washington D.C., Bass contributed to passing important laws such as the Music Modernization Act of 2018. She stressed the importance of the work Paterno, and all of his cohorts in the room that day, do for the music community.