Herbal Tea & White Sofas: HONNE Want You To Recommend Where To Eat On Tour

London-based electronic duo HONNE like to expand their horizons when they're on tour, so their tour rider often requests a local treat from whatever city they happen to be visiting.

Trying a new food that's specific to each town gives bandmates James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck a chance to find their new favorite snack — or just make an interesting memory. "In Taiwan, we had some...plum juice?" Clutterback recounts, turning to Hatcher for verification.

"It reminded me of a cigarette," he continues. Hatcher agreed: "It had a very smoky flavor to it."

Sometimes their local delicacies come straight from fans. As the duo explain in their episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, they recently organized a creative new way to get suggestions from those who live in each city they play.