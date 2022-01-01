Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Watch Singer/Songwriter LP Reveal The "Emergency Food" That Gets Her Through Shows

Alt-rock singer/songwriter LP will be the first to admit that she forgets to eat enough before shows. But she’s found a brilliant go-to in good old peanut butter.

"If you take like two spoonfuls of peanut butter — you gotta follow it with a bunch of water — you’ll be good," the New York native says with a laugh. "Emergency food, you know?"

Peanut butter and water are two things LP always needs backstage, as she explains in the below video. While she stresses the importance of staying hydrated, she’ll make an exception for particular locations — vodka in Russia, wine in Italy.

In the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, let LP take you on a tour of her backstage consumables and provide a bird's-eye view of what performers need while on the road.

