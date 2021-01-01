Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Why Only Moroccan Mint Tea Will Do It For Faouzia

When Faouzia feels unmoored before a show, only one foodstuff will psychologically anchor her: Moroccan mint tea.

"I use a little teakettle and then you put the dry mint leaves and then you add hot water and then you let it sit," the singer/songwriter instructs GRAMMY.com in the below clip. "Then, you empty out the water in a little cup and then you let that sit."

From this alchemy comes a beverage that takes the edge off her 11th-hour backstage nerves—ones that leave her "heart [feeling] like it's dropping, but also like it's lifting."

In the newest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, let Faouzia lay her tea procedure on you and open up about what fan communion means to her.

Check out the clip above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Herbal Tea & White Sofas.

Annika Wells On Writing For BTS, Her Advice For Singer/Songwriters & The Secret Value Of Making People Mad