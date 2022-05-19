Photo: Lillie Eiger
5 Takeaways From Harry Styles' New Album 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles' third album, 'Harry's House,' is further proof that he's found his lane since going solo — and that he's not an artist you can box.
At this point, Harry Styles has made it very clear that he's come into his own as an artist. In the six years since One Direction's hiatus, he's worn a dress on the cover of a magazine, he's starred in major motion pictures, and he's headlined Madison Square Garden (multiple times). But he may have just delivered his biggest artist statement yet.
Styles' third album, Harry's House, is his most sonically diverse set, bringing fans deeper into his musical universe with entrancing production and liberated vocals. Sure, his 2017 self-titled debut and 2019's blockbuster Fine Line were a solid introduction to what he's capable of, but with Harry's House, he's seemingly never felt more free.
"My favorite thing about it is, it just feels the most like me," Styles told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. As Lowe himself asserted, "the Harry who sits before us all is not the same. You can hear it in the brand new album, Harry's House — the growth; it's a triumph."
Whatever you want to call it, Harry's House is a sign that Styles himself believes he has arrived. And — if you haven't already — he's ready for you to move in.
Below, here's five takeaways from Harry Styles' Harry's House.
He Has Skeletons Left In The Closet
As anyone familiar with Styles' dating life may imagine, several songs on Harry's House tease that he is in love. Within the first minute of the album's first track, "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," he proclaims, "It's cause I love you babe/ In every kind of way"; in the first verse of "Grapejuice," he declares, "There's never been someone who's so perfect for me."
Yet, there's a looming sense of remorse across a majority of the album's 13 tracks. "I hope you're missing me by now," he sings in bouncy cut "Daylight," while the swirling "Satellite" opens with "You got a new life/ Am I bothering you?/ Do you wanna talk?"
Ironically, the track titled "Little Freak" is perhaps the most wistful on the entire LP. The whole song feels like a letter to a past lover, mostly reminiscent of their time together — until the bridge, where he owns up to his mistakes. "I disrespected you/ Jumped in feet first and I landed too hard," he sings. "A broken ankle/ Karma rules."
Styles may not give obvious context clues in any of these songs, but one thing is apparent: No matter where he stands in his love life now, he's clearly had some things to get off his chest.
He's Still On Team Women
Styles has always been vocal about his support for women, from calling young girls "our future" to wearing a shirt that reads "women are smarter." Thanks to Harry's House, he now has a song to show for it, too.
The somber ballad "Boyfriends" recognizes the faults of men in relationships, from taking their partner for granted to playing games. While Styles acknowledges that women may not always punish men for their wrongdoings ("You love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin/ You, you, you still open the door," he sings in the second verse), he made the song's main subject very clear upon debuting it at Coachella: "To boyfriends everywhere, f<em></em>* you."
Elsewhere, he shows empathy for a character from a troubled household on the poignant "Matilda" ("You can throw a party full of everyone you know/ And not invite your family/ Cause they never showed you love," he sings on the chorus). It may not be as direct of a feminist message, but further proves that he'll stand up for anyone mistreated.
"As It Was" Is The Most Radio-Ready Track
After Fine Line produced the funk-inspired jam "Adore You" and the catchy-as-ever GRAMMY winner "Watermelon Sugar," the stakes were high for his Harry's House lead single. And boy did he deliver: Not only is "As It Was" a synth-pop bop, but it broke records on Spotify and Apple Music and subsequently hit No. 1 in several countries upon its release.
Those looking for more "As It Was" types may be surprised upon diving into Harry's House, as the song is about as pop-leaning as the album gets. Though that's not to say that Harry's House won't spawn any more hits.
There's still plenty of infectious melodies on the album, particularly on "Late Night Talking," "Cinema," "Daydreaming," and "Daylight." Between disco grooves, roaring horns and '80s-style synths, most of the Harry's House tracks don't have the traditional formula of a commercial pop success — but with that, Styles may just reinvent what "radio hit" means in 2022.
It's His Most Genre-Bending LP Yet
While Styles' first two albums called back to the '70s and '80s pop/rock artists that have inspired him from the start — like David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell and Fleetwood Mac — the influences of Harry's House are a little tougher to pinpoint. Perhaps that's because, as he explained to Better Homes & Gardens, he didn't seek inspiration in any music at all.
As a result, Harry's House is quite the sonic evolution from his first two sets — and a funky one at that. There's so many layers of sounds across its 13 tracks that it feels as experimental as a Prince record, with touches of alt-pop, soul, new wave and folk. Every song features a synth (with the exception of the acoustic "Boyfriends"), each taking listeners on a new journey — from the burning bass of opener "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" to the subdued electronica of closer "Love of My Life."
Harry Is Simply Having Fun
If you've seen Styles in concert, you know that he is definitely doing what he loves. His performances are as electric as they come, bouncing around with a Jagger-esque swagger and a childlike spirit. And that was before he had this album.
Harry's House is a sonic manifestation of the energy he's brought to the stage, with one undertone across the entire project: fun.
Even in its more reflective moments, the album brings Styles more liberation than agony. Whether it's the in-your-face instrumentation, scintillating production or Styles' variations of falsetto, Harry's House feels like a giant party — one that the singer can't wait to throw over and over again.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
10 Must-See Moments From The 2023 GRAMMYs: Beyoncé Makes History, Hip-Hop Receives An Epic Tribute, Bad Bunny Brings The Puerto Rican Heat
The 2023 GRAMMYs marked a triumphant — and historic — return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, where modern superstars and living legends came together for a memorable celebration of music in all its forms.
A wide, uplifting tapestry of sounds was saluted and rewarded during the 2023 GRAMMYs. The telecast's pluralistic approach delivered a view of the present as a time of musical splendor while also celebrating its past — from hip-hop's legacy, to Latin's cultural influence, to pop's boundary-pushing stars.
Between history-making wins from Beyoncé and Kim Petras, a major victory by a young jazz sensation, and celebratory performances honoring greats, there was plenty to be reveled both on and off the GRAMMY stage. Below, take a look at the highlights of another memorable edition of Music's Biggest Night.
Bad Bunny Sticks Close To His Caribbean Roots
After global star Bad Bunny celebrated a year of extraordinary achievements — both artistic and commercial — the Puerto Rican tastemaker used his GRAMMYs performance to celebrate his Caribbean roots.
Benito could have picked an obvious selection, like the crowd-pleasing single "Tití Me Preguntó." Instead, he focused on the soulful roots of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by performing electrifying renditions of "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa."
Bad Bunny has demonstrated time and again a gift for reinventing Latin genres. And yet, "Después de la Playa" kept its insanely syncopated beats and feverish brass section faithful to traditional merengue. The late Dominican icon Johnny Ventura would have been proud.
The Fans Receive A Much-Deserved Spotlight
The awards, record deals and critical raves are indispensable elements of stardom. But in the end, it is the contributions of average fans that sustain a career. With that in mind, the GRAMMYs organized a roundtable with 10 studious fans, each making a case for their favorite performer to win the Album Of The Year award.
To their delight — and genuine surprise — host Trevor Noah invited them on stage for the coveted award, asking one of the most devoted fans in Harry Styles' pack to announce his win. The two shared a joyous embrace before she handed him his golden gramophone, serving as a touching closing reminder that the fans mean everything.
The Magic Of Motown Becomes Transformational
A brisk tribute to Motown co-founder Berry Gordy and musical genius Smokey Robinson — three songs, augmented by an inspired Stevie Wonder — proved that words will never be enough to capture the label's contribution to pop culture. A factory of beautiful dreams, Motown gave us a string of timeless hits that combine aural poetry with propulsive rhythms, honeyed hooks and virtuoso arrangements. Seeing the 82 year-old Robinson perform the 1967 classic "The Tears of a Clown" was one of the evening's most dazzling moments. (The performance also featured Wonder's rendition of the Temptations' "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and a duet with country singer Chris Stapleton on Wonder's own "Higher Ground.")
Honoring The Past Shows The Future Is Bright
2022 was a year of artistic triumph, but also of tremendous loss. The In Memoriam segment of the telecast was sobering, also honoring performers who are lesser known in the United States but definitely worthy of a mention — such as Brazil's Erasmo Carlos and Argentina's Marciano Cantero.
It began with a stately rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" by Kacey Musgraves in tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn, then continued with Quavo and Maverick City Music honoring Migos' Takeoff, ending with an homage to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie from Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood. Many artists were lost during the past 12 months, but their music lives on.
A Queen Breaks Records — To A Disco Beat
Beyoncé was allegedly stuck in traffic when she won her third GRAMMY of the evening — Best R&B Song for the joyful single "CUFF IT" — which, as Trevor Noah noted, put her one win away from making GRAMMY history. Luckily, by the time her name was announced for that record-setting feat, she was in attendance — and very much in shock.
Her seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, won Best Dance/Electronic Album. The win put her GRAMMY total at 32, marking the most wins of all time. Visibly emotional, Beyoncé first took a deep breath and said "I'm trying to just receive this night"; before heading off stage, she made sure to honor the queer dance pioneers who inspired the album, an exuberant tribute to classic dance format.
Hip-Hop Shines As A National Treasure
2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop — so, naturally, the GRAMMYs put together perhaps the most legendary celebration possible. Featuring the Roots, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, and many, many more, the nearly 15-minute performance highlighted the genre's influence from past to present.
The parade of legends tracing the history of the genre was breathtaking. From Grandmaster Flash ("The Message") and De La Soul ("Buddy") to Missy Elliott ("Lose Control") and Lil Uzi Vert ("Just Wanna Rock"), the extensive medley gave hip-hop its rightful place of honor as the most compelling musical movement of the past 50 years.
The Art Of Songwriting Stands The Test Of Time
One of the show's most endearing images was the utter shock on Bonnie Raitt's face when she was announced as the winner of the Song Of The Year GRAMMY — perhaps because her competition featured the likes of Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles. "This is an unreal moment," she said. "The Academy has given me so much support, and appreciates the art of songwriting as much as I do."
In retrospect, Raitt's win shouldn't surprise anyone who is aware of her superb musicianship — and her 15 GRAMMYs to show for it. A rootsy, vulnerable song, "Just Like That" is the title track of her eighteenth studio album; the song also took home the GRAMMY for Best American Roots Song earlier in the evening.
Lizzo Dedicates Her Grammy Win to Prince (And Beyoncé)
By the time Record Of The Year was announced, the prodigiously gifted Lizzo had already brought the GRAMMY house down with rousing performances of the funky "About Damn Time" and the anthemic "Special." But clearly the best was yet to come, as the former track took home one of the night's biggest honors.
As Lizzo began her speech, she paid homage to Prince, who both served as an idol and a mentor to the star. "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music," she said, going on to explain that while she first felt misunderstood for her relentless positivity, mainstream music has begun to accept it — as evidenced by her win for "About Damn Time."
Before leaving the stage, she made sure to give one more idol a shout-out: Beyoncé. "You changed my life," Lizzo said, reflecting on seeing the "BREAK MY SOUL" singer when she was in 5th grade. "You sang that gospel medley, and the way you made me feel, I was like, 'I wanna make people feel this way with my music.' So thank you so much."
Contrary To Popular Belief, Jazz Proves It's Far From Dead
It only takes one listen to the wondrous voice of young Bronx singer Samara Joy to understand that she follows the same path once walked by Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. Joy's second album, Linger Awhile, includes atmospheric versions of such classic nuggets as "Misty," "'Round Midnight" and "Someone To Watch Over Me."
The rising star was already a winner going into the telecast, as Joy took home the golden gramophone for Best Jazz Vocal Album in the Premiere Ceremony. But when she beat out mainstream hitmakers like Latto, Anitta and Måneskin for the coveted Best New Artist GRAMMY, Joy not only set her place in the jazz firmament — it hinted that the genre may be ripe for a revival.
The Pop Concept Album Lives On
It's not only the stunning beauty of its melodies, and the pristine warmth of the production. Harry's House is a special album partly because of its vaguely conceptual sheen — the pervasive feeling that the 13 songs within are interconnected, an intimate journey into the singer's creative soul.
At the telecast, Styles performed an ethereal reading of his luminous mega-hit "As It Was." His well-deserved win for Album Of The Year confirmed that it's perfectly valid to mix accessible pop with a sophisticated unifying theme — and if you do it really right, you may just win a GRAMMY.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
Harry Styles Brings His "As It Was" Music Video To Life With A Stirring Performance | 2023 GRAMMYs
Shortly after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Harry's House,' Harry Styles delivered an energetic performance of the album's smash lead single, "As It Was."
Harry Styles brought his smash single "As It Was" to life on the 2023 GRAMMYs stage — almost literally.
Harry — or "Garry," according to Harry's House co-producer Kid Harpoon's cheeky introduction — recreated the giant red turntable from the track's now-iconic music video as he drifted around the stage. Donning a sparkling, tasseled silver jumpsuit, he crooned, "Answer the phone/ 'Harry, you're no good alone/ Why are you sittin' at home on the floor?/ What kind of pills are you on?'"
As the lead single off Styles' third solo album Harry's House, "As It Was" snowballed into an inescapable and dominating cultural force of 2022. The song earned Styles his second career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in record-breaking fashion, topping the chart for a grand total of 15 non-consecutive weeks — the most time at the top of the chart for any British act in history.
Styles earned his first trio of GRAMMY nominations back in 2021, taking home the golden gramophone for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar." He added another six nods this year, including his first for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for "As It Was" and Album Of The Year for Harry's House.
The pop superstar was already a winner going into his performance, as he took home the first GRAMMY of the night, Best Pop Vocal Album. "As It Was" helped Styles score two more nominations, for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Vocal Album For 'Harry's House' | 2023 GRAMMYs
Harry Styles won the GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Harry Styles won the GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Joining Styles on the stage were his primary co-producers on Harry's House, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon. "This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life, from making it with two of my best friends to playing it to people has been the greatest joy I could’ve asked for."
ABBA, Adele, Coldplay, and Lizzo were the other nominees in the category.
