Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Ghanaian Singer Gyakie (Literally) Brings A Taste Of Home With Her Everywhere She Goes

Afrobeats singer Gyakie has been steadily rising to fame ever since she debuted in 2019 — but the Ghana-born star admits she still has pinch-me moments every time she gets in front of her fans.

"My emotional state before I go on stage, every single time, no matter how much I'm used to seeing a lot of people on stage, I always feel like it is my first time," she says. "Sometimes I actually tend to cry. I can say, seven out of 10 times, whenever I'm about to go on stage, I get very teary. I start to cry, because every time I tell myself, 'I'm still doing this. I'm still in this game. People still love me.'"

Those emotional moments are only growing in number — with a rapidly growing collection of hit singles and awards show mentions, Gyakie is on her way up in the music business — and the singer says she centers herself by reaching for one of her favorite snacks. In the newest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Gyakie elaborates on the kinds of treats she most often likes to munch on before a show.