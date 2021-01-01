GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Brother/Sister Duo Jesse & Joy Win The Latin GRAMMY For Record Of The Year For "¡Corre!" in 2012

What's better than one Latin GRAMMY winner? Two Latin GRAMMY winners. Six times. Oh, and there's a GRAMMY award from 2017 for Best Latin Pop Album in there too.

Mexican brother/sister, pop/rock duo Jesse & Joy have six Latin GRAMMY wins to their name, including an incredible four-win year in 2012. The latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind travels back to 2012 to relive one of those four wins.

Watch below to see the Huerta Uecke siblings gratefully take home the Latin GRAMMY for Record of the Year for their 2011 hit single "¡Corre!"

"¡Corre!" was the second single from Jesse & Joy's third studio album, ¿Con Quién Se Queda El Perro?, and earned the duo a Latin GRAMMY win for Song of the Year as well as Record of the Year at the 13th Latin GRAMMYs. The superstar siblings also won Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for ¿Con Quién Se Queda El Perro? and Best Short Form Music Video for "Me Voy" in 2012.

Make sure to watch the Biggest Night in Latin Music: The 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Awards, officially known as the 22nd Latin GRAMMY Awards, take place Thursday, Nov. 18.

Check down below for more awe-inspiring GRAMMY moments from the GRAMMY Rewind series.

