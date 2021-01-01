GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Bonnie Raitt & Don Was Win Album Of The Year For 'Nick Of Time' In 1990

After around 12 seconds of shellshock, Bonnie Raitt starts her acceptance speech by gripping her chest and thinking out loud, "I can never get over this as long as I live."

The singer/songwriter was capping off her fourth win in as many nominations at the 1990 GRAMMY Awards, but that didn't stop her astonishment when she heard Nick of Time get announced as Album of the Year.

Watch the 26-time GRAMMY nominee's jaw-dropping reaction below.

Nick of Time served as a musical rebirth for Raitt and a commercial breakthrough for the album's producer Don Was. Was earned his first GRAMMY nomination and win for Nick of Time before going on to become a five-time GRAMMY winner and 11-time GRAMMY nominee.

Raitt took home three additional GRAMMY awards at the 32nd GRAMMY Awards: Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (Nick of Time), Best Female Rock Vocal Performance (Nick of Time) and Best Traditional Blues Recording ("I'm In The Mood").

In 2003, Rolling Stone ranked Nick of Time number 229 on its 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time list.

Relive the moment that Raitt's transformational album was crowned Album of the Year above and check out more astonishing GRAMMY Rewind moments below.

