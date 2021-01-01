Photo credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Bonnie Raitt
GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Bonnie Raitt & Don Was Win Album Of The Year For 'Nick Of Time' In 1990
The latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind travels back to the 32nd GRAMMY Awards to highlight 10-time GRAMMY winner Bonnie Raitt and five-time GRAMMY winner Don Was for their 1990 Album of the Year win for 'Nick Of Time'
After around 12 seconds of shellshock, Bonnie Raitt starts her acceptance speech by gripping her chest and thinking out loud, "I can never get over this as long as I live."
The singer/songwriter was capping off her fourth win in as many nominations at the 1990 GRAMMY Awards, but that didn't stop her astonishment when she heard Nick of Time get announced as Album of the Year.
Watch the 26-time GRAMMY nominee's jaw-dropping reaction below.
Nick of Time served as a musical rebirth for Raitt and a commercial breakthrough for the album's producer Don Was. Was earned his first GRAMMY nomination and win for Nick of Time before going on to become a five-time GRAMMY winner and 11-time GRAMMY nominee.
Raitt took home three additional GRAMMY awards at the 32nd GRAMMY Awards: Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (Nick of Time), Best Female Rock Vocal Performance (Nick of Time) and Best Traditional Blues Recording ("I'm In The Mood").
In 2003, Rolling Stone ranked Nick of Time number 229 on its 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time list.
Relive the moment that Raitt's transformational album was crowned Album of the Year above and check out more astonishing GRAMMY Rewind moments below.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Here's What Harry Styles, Brandi Carlile & More Had To Say Backstage At The 2023 GRAMMYs
Backstage at the 2023 GRAMMYs, established and emerging stars alike — from Harry Styles to Samara Joy — opened up about what Music’s Biggest Night meant to them.
Like every edition of Music’s Biggest Night, the 2023 GRAMMYs featured a wealth of funny, touching and inspiring onstage speeches — both at the Premiere Ceremony and the main telecast.
But artists tend to express themselves differently, more intimately, backstage — and this certainly applied to GRAMMY winners and nominees at this year’s ceremony.
In the litany of videos below, see and hear stirring, extemporaneous statements from artists all over the 2023 GRAMMYs winners and nominees list, from Album Of The Year winner Harry Styles to Americana star-turned-rocker Brandi Carlile to Best Global Music Performance nominee Anoushka Shankar and beyond.
Throughout, you’ll get a better sense of the good jitters backstage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, and hear exactly what the golden gramophone means to this crop of musical visionaries.
The list of videos begins below.
Harry Styles
Samara Joy
Brandi Carlile
Steve Lacy
Muni Long
Bonnie Raitt
Kim Petras
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Anoushka Shankar
Masa Takumi
Kabaka Pyramid
Robert Glasper
Assassin's Creed
Encanto
White Sun
Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images
GRAMMY Rewind: Adele Urges That Beyoncé's "Monumental" 'Lemonade' Should've Won Album Of The Year In 2017
Before Adele and Beyoncé find out who will win Album Of The Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs, revisit the emotional moment when Adele pleaded for Beyoncé's album 'Lemonade' to take home the golden gramophone instead of her own '25' in 2017.
The 2017 GRAMMYs were a massive night for Adele, who swept all five categories for which she was nominated. But when she was crowned the Album Of The Year winner, the "Hello" singer couldn't help but argue that Beyoncé deserved it.
In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, revisit the emotional moment between Adele and Beyoncé as the British star claimed her Album Of The Year GRAMMY for 25. After thanking her collaborators for their encouragement to release 25 and calling the win "full-circle," Adele choked up as she acknowledged Beyoncé's Lemonade that was also nominated in the category.
"I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said as she held back tears. "This album was so monumental, and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing…and all us artists here, we f—ing adore you."
The heartfelt acknowledgement had the crowd roaring, but most poignantly brought Beyoncé to tears as she mouthed "I love you" to Adele. (Lemonade did get some GRAMMY love that night, winning Best Urban Contemporary Album and lead single "Formation" won Best Music Video.)
There could be another powerful Adele/Beyoncé moment at the 2023 GRAMMYs, as the two are once again nominated for Album Of The Year, as well as Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.
Press play on the video above to watch Adele's tearful acceptance speech. Keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind, and make sure to tune into CBS on Feb. 5 to watch the 2023 GRAMMYs.
A Look At The Nominees For Album Of The Year At The 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Photos: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images; Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/WireImage
2023 GRAMMYs To Pay Tribute To Lost Icons With Star-Studded In Memoriam Segment Honoring Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, And Takeoff
The GRAMMY Awards segment will feature Kacey Musgraves in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo as they remember Takeoff, airing live on Sunday, Feb. 5.
The lineup for the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday, Feb 5, will include an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to some of those from the creative community that were lost this year with performances by GRAMMY-winning and -nominated artists.
The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to three-time GRAMMY winner and 18-time nominee Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring three-time GRAMMY winner Christine McVie with "Songbird"; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You" as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.
The 2023 GRAMMYs, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers will also be able to stream the 2023 GRAMMYs live and on demand on Paramount+.
Before, during and after the 2023 GRAMMYs, head to live.GRAMMY.com for exclusive, never-before-seen content, including red carpet interviews, behind-the-scenes content, the full livestream of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, and much more.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Watch Bonnie Raitt Win Song Of The Year For "Just Like That" | 2023 GRAMMYs
Bonnie Raitt wins Song Of The Year for her track "Just Like That."
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won the GRAMMY for Song Of The Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
GAYLE's "abcdefu," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "BREAK MY SOUL," Adele's "Easy On Me," DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy's "GOD DID," and Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" were the other nominees in the prestigious category.
Watch Raitt's speech below.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.