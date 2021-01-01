GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Aerosmith Swagger On Stage, Win GRAMMY For Best Rock Performance For "Livin' On The Edge" In 1994

What do you expect Aerosmith to do when they win big at the GRAMMYs? Bow reverentially in black-tie attire and retire to the parlor for a spot of English Breakfast?

No, when presenters Vanessa Williams and Meat Loaf announce that the Bad Boys from Boston won the GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for "Livin' On The Edge," the fivesome stroll onstage looking like a biker gang—as if they're ready to rock Madison Square Garden.

"Why do I love rock 'n' roll? Because it gets me off!" Steven Tyler announces to the crowd, scowling in a black tank-top with his hair teased and tangled. "Everything I've ever loved was immoral, illegal, fattening or grew hair on your palms."

See above for more quotable moments from the Bad Boys from Boston in the newest episode of GRAMMY Rewind. Bring a little rock 'n' roll into your workday and click here to enjoy more episodes of the throwback video series.

Daniel Lanois On Why A 1,000-Year-Old Tree Informed His New Album, 'Heavy Sun' & Working With Bob Dylan, U2