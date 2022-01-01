Global Spin: Watch South Korean Singer/Songwriter B.I Perform A Luxurious Version Of "Nineteen"

Illumined by city lights and festooned with bling, South Korean singer/songwriter B.I performs with panache. In the latest episode of Global Spin, a performance series spotlighting global music and international artists, the 25-year-old displays charisma and stage presence beyond his years while performing his song "Nineteen."

"Leave me alone/ Been moody lately/ If it's not done my way/ We won't be able to talk," he croons in Korean. "I wanna be free, I wanna be free every day."

By the chorus, he envisages himself as a "bird thrown into a cloud," which takes on added weight as he performs before a jaw-dropping vista, with fluorescence reflected on a body of water.

