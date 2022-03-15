Global Spin: Watch English Singer/Songwriter Conor Maynard Deliver An Impassioned Performance Of "What I Put You Through"

Ever feel like never getting off the couch? Conor Maynard can move mountains without doing so. Wrapped in a scarlet flannel before azure decor, the English singer/songwriter bears his heart in a performance of "What I Put You Through" — without ever standing from his seat.

"So tell me I'm a waste of love/ Tell me that I'm not enough," Maynard sings commandingly in the below video. "Say you hope I see the truth/ That I won't find no one like you." With vocal chops like these, Maynard is more than "enough" — he's a magnetic performer.