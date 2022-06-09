Press Play At Home: George Perris Celebrates Freedom With A Rooftop Performance Of "Disobey"

In the empowering track "Disobey," George Perris celebrates his freedom. The song describes a "chain on my mind" that's been there since the singer can remember, but he's making the conscious decision to free himself from societal expectations and live life on his own terms.

In the latest episode of Press Play at Home, Perris shouts — or rather, sings — his freedom from the rooftops. Accompanied by an acoustic guitar and vocal harmony, the singer brings "Disobey" to life atop a building in his native Athens, Greece, against the backdrop of a sunset.

This live version underscores the song's message of freedom: Closeup shots of Perris' face as he's singing suggest a peaceful confidence, and behind him are the wide open spaces of the city skyline.

It's a fitting musical message for a powerful turning point in Perris' life. He wrote the song three years ago in Stockholm, Sweden, with collaborators Mark Caplice and Moh Denebi, at a time when personal freedom was at the forefront of his mind.