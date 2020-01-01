G Herbo & Chance The Rapper Perform "PTSD" For Press Play

Thankfully, mental health is no longer such a taboo topic in the hip-hop world, thanks to brave work by artists like G Herbo. In the latest edition of Press Play, the Chicago rapper addresses "PTSD" head on with help from GRAMMY winner Chance the Rapper - take a look:

In the exclusive performance, Herbo and Chance perform the title track from Herbo's latest album and pay tribute to their late friend and collaborator, Juice WRLD, who is featured on the album version of the song and died tragically last September at age 21.

G Herbo's album and mission is aimed to de-stigmatize mental health and demystify the commonly misunderstood mental disorder clinically known as post-traumatic stress disorder. In May 2020, Herbo launched Swervin’ Through Stress which offers free therapy and mental health resources for Black youth age 18-25.

For his remarkable efforts, PTSD debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Catch Herbo in the clip above for a moving performance of the album's title track, and read our exclusive interview with him here.

G Herbo Talks 'PTSD' And The Importance Of Mental Health: "People Need To Treat Mental Health More Seriously"