Global Spin: Watch Francisco Martin Sing A Soaring Rendition Of "Kissing On A Balcony" From A Philippines Rooftop

Over the course of his young career, Filipino-American singer-songwriter Francisco Martin has already introduced fans to the full spectrum of his diverse artistic identity.

As a 2020 American Idol finalist, he demonstrated that he could be a genre chameleon, covering songs by Kings of Leon, Maggie Rogers and Harry Styles. After his tenure on the show, he embarked on a U.S. tour, sharpening his skills on the stage and adding elements of pop and EDM showmanship to his singer/songwriter foundation.

On this episode of Global Spin, GRAMMY.com's series highlighting artists from around the globe, Martin once again tries something new. Sitting on a rooftop in Manilla, Philippines, he performs an acoustic rendition of "KISSING ON A BALCONY," his new single about the sweeping, giddy emotions that come with new love. The stripped-down version is a complete reinvention of the synth-laden original, further showing Martin’s musical versatility.