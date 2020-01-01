Durand Bernarr Unleashes "Melody" For Press Play At Home

Durand Bernarr's Incorporates musical flavors inspirations from everywhere from gospel to music theater, Rick James to Erykah Badu, creating a sound and a style all his own.

In the latest edition of the Recording Academy's Press Play At Home series, Bernarr delivers a stripped-down performance of "Melody," sizzling with style, swaggar, and soaring vocal riffs that show off his range and charisma as an artist.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, and based in Los Angeles, Bernarr worked GRAMMY-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire when he was just 16 years old. He counts his performance at Coachella 2011 as a career highlight, and he's performed extensively as a back-up singer for Badu and worked with the likes of The Internet, Anderson .Paak and Teedra Moses.

Bernarr released his debut EP, Sound Check, in 2016. His forthcoming album DUR& featuring Ari Lennox and Kaytranada is due out summer 2020.

Learn more about what's influenced Bernarr's unique sound and experience his head-spinning vocal range in the video above.

