Draco Rosa Talks Backstage Must-Haves: Palo Santo, Chocolate & More | Herbal Tea & White Sofas

What does GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Draco Rosa need to get him ready to step on stage? Chocolate and palo santo, he reveals. "I think of my mom. [It] takes you right back to the beginning," he says about chocolate in the inaugural episode of GRAMMY.com's new series Herbal Tea & White Sofas. Each episode will feature music-makers sharing their must-haves backstage while on the road.

Why does Rosa like burning palo santo backstage? Again, It goes back to his childhood. "My parents forced me to go to Catholic school," he says. "For some reason, in some weird way, even though I rejected all of that stuff, here I am lighting the palo santo and [it's] taking me back to my childhood again."

Watch the full episode above to find out what else Rosa fancies—and what he's nixed from his list after years of performing.

