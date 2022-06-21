Global Spin: Dami Oniru Turns Down the Lights For A Moody Performance Of "Runnin'"

Rising R&B star Dami Oniru zeroes in on a relationship that she wants — despite some doubts about whether or not her feelings are reciprocated — in her pulsing slow jam, "Runnin.'"

In this episode of Global Spin, Oniru dims the lights for a moody, intimate performance of the song. In a dark room decorated by sparse, shadeless lamps, Oniru's performance places the spotlight on her crystalline vocal runs and intricate rhythms.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Oniru has been on the music scene since 2016. "Runnin" comes off her seven-song collection from 2019, Bri's Lounge, a project that scaled down her African-inspired influences to focus more heavily on R&B, as she told Culture Custodian upon its release.