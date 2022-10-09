Positive Vibes Only: Crowder Brings The Light With A Soaring, In-Studio Performance Of "God Really Loves Us"

Christian hitmaker Crowder paints a picture of soaring joy and hope in "God Really Loves Us," a song originally released on his 2021 album, Milk & Honey.

The song is a collaboration with worship singer and Maverick City Music member Dante Bowe, and other members of said collective also feature on this sweeping track.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Crowder reimagines the song as a solo-led performance, backed by keys, acoustic guitar and gospel background vocals.

Together, the group of musicians perform the song in a studio setting against an all-white backdrop, with close-up shots of Crowder's face as he delivers smooth, buttery solo vocals that crest over the top of a robust layer of backing harmonies.

The performance conjures up a simple, fitting backdrop to the song's message, underscoring its themes of the simple, powerful joy of faith. "Hallelujah, we are not alone/ God really loves us/ God really loves," Crowder sings in the song's anthemic chorus.