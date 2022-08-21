Positive Vibes Only: Elevation Worship Celebrate God's Unchanging Love With An Epic Performance Of "Same God"

The chorus repeats the titular line — "You are the same God" — driving home the song's message: God delivers the same love and faithfulness that was established thousands of years ago, with the first covenant He gave to humankind.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only , the group backs up that lyrical message with an equally powerful performance. The group performs shrouded in dim lighting, their faces projected on a screen that encompasses the performance space.

Elevation Worship take a bird's eye view of God's love in "Same God." In each verse, the Christian collective conjures up some of the best-known stories of God's love, before calling on Him to provide that same bastion of love and power today.

"God is perpetually the same. He is unchanged in His wisdom," Barrientes says in a statement about the song on the group's website. "He is unchanged in His power. He is unchanged in His goodness and His generosity toward us. He's not thrown off by my failures and shortcomings."

"Same God" comes off the track list of LION, Elevation Worship's tenth live album. It's the first project that the collective released since their GRAMMY-winning collaborative live album with Maverick City Music, 2021's Old Church Basement, a career-changing project that launched the group into the global sphere and broke streaming records.

With an increasingly wide-ranging sonic landscape, LION is, in many ways, the group's most ambitious work to date. But it still holds many of the same elements that they espoused when Pastor Steven Furtick launched the group as a branch of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based Elevation Church in 2007. Furtick is still at the helm of the collective, and he co-wrote "Same God" with fellow Elevation Worship members Chris Brown, Pat Barrett and Brandon Lake.

Press play on the video above to watch the full performance of "Same God," and check back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

10 Must-Hear New Albums In August 2022: Demi Lovato, TWICE, Calvin Harris, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & More