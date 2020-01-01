Brett Eldredge Comes Home To "Paris Illinois" For Press Play

Country singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge released his fifth studio albium, Sunday Drive, last month. Inspired by the '70s music of Billy Joel, Elton John and Bob Dylan, the album's rootsy feel culminates with a nostalgic ode to the star's hometown with "Paris Illinois."

Take a trip back home with Eldredge In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, where he croons from the empty gymnasium bleachers and takes us through some of his most vivid childhood memories in this simple, soulful song.

"Paris Illinois" was co-written by Eldredge, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. The trio appeared recently as part of the GRAMMY Museum's July lineup of digital content, discussing the making of Sunday Drive, which Fitchuck and Tashian co-produced.

Fittingly (and impressively), Eldredge recorded the vocal for "Paris Illinois" in just one take. The song recounts vivid, detailed imagery and memories of his childhood hometown, where as a kid the future country singer would perform big-band music with CD backing tracks in small cafés.

Enjoy Eldredge's emotional, stripped-down performance above

