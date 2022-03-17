Press Play At Home: Watch Aoife O'Donovan's Smoldering Performance Of "Phoenix"

Sometimes all that's needed to stir up emotions are a guitar and a voice. GRAMMY winner Aoife O'Donovan is excellent proof of this with her acoustic performance of "Phoenix" for her episode of Press Play At Home.

The Irish-American folk singer/songwriter made "Phoenix" the lead single from her latest album, Age of Apathy, which was released earlier this year. As O'Donovan explained upon the song’s release last year, she wrote the moving track after stumbling upon the opening line ("Time's not the villain coming up behind you is a marigold sun") in an old note on her computer. "'Phoenix' is truly an ode to my own muse," she said.