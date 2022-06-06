Herbal Tea & White Sofas: The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. Reveals The Simple Necessity He Most Enjoys Backstage

Indie-rock mainstay The Strokes have been touring since the late 1990s, and when they first started, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. and his bandmates were excited by the novelty of simple backstage amenities.

"I mean, in the early days, you're happy just with free beer," he says. As the decades have passed, though, the band's tastes have evolved.

In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Hammond explains that these days, he's less excited about the free beer and more excited about the prospect of staying hydrated. "It's gonna sound silly, but I drink a lot of water, so I have liter-and-a-half bottles of water, and I have about two a day," he explains. "So just seeing those is comforting, for some reason."