GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Beck Unpretentiously Win Best Male Rock Performance For "Where It's At" In 1997

For its "two turntables and a microphone" hook alone, "Where It's At" seems to sit somewhere near "Loser" on Beck's list of signature songs.

And back in 1997, presenters Fiona Apple, Dwight Yoakam and Kevin Bacon launched the song into GRAMMY history at the 39th GRAMMY Awards.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch a baby-faced Beck astonishedly accept the GRAMMY for Best Male Rock Performance for "Where It's At"—a track off his classic 1996 album, Odelay—and give a lovably everyman speech in return.

