Press Play At Home: Watch John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band Perform Rollicking "Long Black Electric Cadillac"

The American songbook has no shortage of car songs. Gary Usher co-wrote many of them for the Beach Boys, from "409" to "Shut Down." In "Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)," Donovan name-dropped Chevrolet, Cadillac and Ford Mustang. To say nothing of Chuck Berry, Bruce Springsteen, Prince … the list goes on.

What of the electric car, though? Besides Neil Young, it's tough to name many other songwriters who've found an alternative to gas-guzzlers. Enter the nine-time GRAMMY nominee John Hiatt—a songwriter's songwriter, if there ever were one—and his collaborator, the 14-time GRAMMY-winning resonator guitarist, Jerry Douglas.

In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, the pair, with The Jerry Douglas Band behind them, lays into Hiatt's exuberant tune "Long Black Electric Cadillac," providing as good an advertisement for the technology as ever, as it (very gradually) rolls into common usage.

Check out the grin-inducing performance above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Press Play At Home.

