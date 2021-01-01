Positive Vibes Only: Zach Williams Performs His Reflective Gospel Song "Less Like Me"

It's one thing to write a boast track: it's another thing entirely to do the opposite.

In Zach Williams' upbeat, poignant gospel song "Less Like Me," he considers all the moments in which he could have acted Christlike. "Somebody with a hurt that I could have helped/ Somebody with a hand that I could have helped," he sings.

And in the chorus, Williams lists attributes he'd like to have, as opposed to the ones he's got: mercy, grace, kindness, goodness, love, faith, patience, peace. "A little more like Jesus," goes the kicker line summing it all up, "a little less like me."

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch Zach Williams and his band perform the probing, life-affirming "Less Like Me." Check out the performance above and watch more episodes of Positive Vibes Only here.

