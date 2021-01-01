Positive Vibes Only: Israel & New Breed Perform An Ethereal Version Of "Accepted"

It's one thing to write a gospel song that hectors and chides; it's another to write a devotional that disintegrates the ego and basks in spiritual light.

Israel Houghton, who performs with the collective New Breed, firmly belongs to the latter category. In his gorgeous, droning song "Accepted," he plumbs spiritual dimensions with languorousness and delicacy that would make Astral Weeks-era Van Morrison proud.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch Israel and the New Breed perform "Accepted," which Houghton wrote with Bre Botello, Rick Botello and Ethan Kent. The composition blooms from droning, negative space to a rapturous climax.

Check out the enveloping performance above

