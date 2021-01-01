Positive Vibes Only: Hillsong Worship Performs A Tender, Reverent Version Of "Hosanna"

Our family, friends, jobs and every other sector of life are bound to let us down now and again. But music may be the only component of our existence that always does us a solid. TV personality and host Jason Carter is keenly aware of this.

"It's a safe space; it's a solace; it's a comfortable blanket that we all need from time to time," Carter says in the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only. "Especially after everything we've been through in the last year, many are finding it hard to adjust to their new normal and what that looks like."

That said, "You can always rely on music to put a smile on your face," Carter says. He then introduces Hillsong Worship, a devout duo who performs its ascendant song, "Hosanna," on voice and piano while shrouded in monochrome.

Check out Hillsong Worship's tender performance above and watch more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

