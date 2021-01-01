Positive Vibes Only: Watch Emily Weisband Perform An Empathetic Rendition Of "Love 2 Hard"

Emily Weisband's writing and singing are the opposite of accusatory. This makes her the perfect fit for Positive Vibes Only, a heartening series of performances presented and produced by GRAMMY.com.

"Don't feel dumb for givin' him your heart to break," she reassures a friend in her empathetic song, "Love 2 Hard." "You'll wanna close it up but leave it open."

In the past, songwriters from Paul McCartney to Ariana Grande have espoused this uncynical attitude in the face of heartache: see "Hey Jude" and "thank u, next"; it's reassuring to hear artists like Weisband carry the theme forward.

Above, watch Weisband perform the tender "Love 2 Hard" on the backdrop of yawning, atmospheric production.

