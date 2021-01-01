Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Why Greyson Chance Swapped Candy For Champagne & Candles Backstage

Greyson Chance has weathered a few monsoons in life, from an eating disorder to pandemic doldrums—and that's partly why he goes easier on the backstage indulgences these days.

As the pop singer/songwriter explains in the below video, he's cut down on the backstage candy and champagne—except when there's something to really celebrate after a show.

