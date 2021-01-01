GRAMMY Rewind: Watch The Bee Gees Confidently Win Album Of The Year For 'Saturday Night Fever' In 1979

"And the winner is Saturday Night Fever!" Neil Diamond crows at the top of this week's GRAMMY Rewind. The pronunciation extends far beyond that film soundtrack or its 1979 win for Album Of The Year.

Rather, the ripple effects can still be felt today. From 2017's "A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees" to a killer 2021 documentary, the Bee Gees are having an absolute renaissance these days.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, bear witness to the band at full tilt as they confidently stride to the stage, accepting the GRAMMY for Album Of The Year for the classic 1977 soundtrack to the John Travolta-starring disco flick.

Check out the throwback clip above and click here to enjoy more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.

