GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Amy Winehouse Win Best New Artist Via Cyndi Lauper And Miley Cyrus

The vocal powerhouse Amy Winehouse, who tragically passed away in 2011, is canon by now—the music world has long deemed her one of the greats.

So it’s sobering to relive the moment when Winehouse won Best New Artist—even when Winehouse was abroad at the time. (She would perform via satellite later in the show.)

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch a mega-exuberant Cyndi Lauper and Miley Cyrus accept the award on Winehouse’s behalf at the 50th GRAMMY Awards show in 2008.

Watch the giddy throwback clip above and check out more GRAMMY Rewind episodes here.

GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Eminem Win Best Rap Album For 'The Marshall Mathers LP' In 2001