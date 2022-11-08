How Carly Simon's "You’re So Vain" Became The Definitive Feminist Breakup Anthem

For decades, the question of who, exactly, was so vain grew into an unavoidable subject for Simon, who withheld from naming the men who served as her inspiration. Theories included the only acknowledged source, Warren Beatty, (as Simon said in an interview for People back in 2015), to Mick Jagger , who sang backup vocals, to her ex-husband James Taylor , to David Bowie , David Cassidy , Cat Stevens , and on and on.

Yet the much-discussed rationale for the enduring hold of "You're So Vain" is the mystery of who the song is about — and who would think the song is about them. The iconic line has so diffused into the pop culture lexicon that its sly irony can be overlooked: The song was about him and yet acknowledging that truth only amplified the song’s detailed account of his vanity. Of course, that didn’t prevent Warren Beatty from saying he knew the whole song was about him .

Every piece of the chart-topping song emanates power — informed in part by Simon's reclamatory chorus, sung loudly as if she's telling someone off. While the song is a tell-off, the strength of "You're So Vain" lies in its female-centered narrative which, at the time, was novel for the way it contended with the shame and anger of a breakup.

Whispering "son of a gun" under her breath as an imposing bassline rolls, Carly Simon is a deft marksman on the hunt on "You’re So Vain." Released 50 years ago on Nov. 8, 1972, the song has an exacting self-possession that hit a nerve with audiences around the world.

While media frenzy around Simon's mysterious subject surely allowed "You’re So Vain" to achieve long-lasting popularity, the song's confessional lyrics make it a standout among singer-songwriters of the era. The song contains an affecting recognition of Simon's hopes for her relationships, despite the men’s shortcomings, as well as recognition of her naivete (her spoiled hopes turn up as "clouds in my coffee"). Though most of her listeners could not relate to potentially singing about Mick Jagger, they could relate to that realization that their aspirations for their love interest were far from reality.

Simon also understood the power of specificity to create universality. References to the apricot scarf, the Learjet and the races at Saratoga may be specific clues about the identity of the men, but the average listener likely knows someone in their own life who can’t help but look in the mirror. In conversation with Simon, listeners are reminded of the own idiosyncratic habits of the lovers who did them wrong. Music commentator Chuck Klosterman dubbed such relationships the "Carly Simon Principle" — songs that create an "espoused reality" which listeners construct their own meaning from.

Despite the deep connections Simon built with her audience through embracing inherently feminist lyrics, the media maintained a myopic focus on the mysterious men who remain unnamed since the song’s release. When Rolling Stone included the song as No. 495 on the list of greatest songs of all time in 2004, its entry starts with it being "the holy mother of diss tracks." A recent revisiting of the song in American Songwriter focused only on the story of who the men might have been and the speculation over the years. Simon's experience was marginalized as the trappings of a "confessional artist" — one who writes with an intentional revelation of the self.

Yet the term confessional artist is almost exclusively used as a term for women, and has been applied to Simon contemporaries such as Joni Mitchell and those she influenced, such as Taylor Swift. The confessional label can be stifling and diminutive, even explicitly "pejorative," according to St. Vincent. "It presupposes – in a kind of sexist way – this idea that’s ingrained in culture that women lack the imagination to write about anything other than their exact literal lives." St. Vincent points out that women are seen as overly sensitive, their stories seen as bloated with sentimentality, a stereotype that completely miscategorizes the assuredness in songs like "You’re so Vain."

The sentimentality of "You're So Vain" doesn’t mean it did not deserve critical accolades or a long life in the pop culture lexicon; sentimentality is why it earned both of these things. While critic Lester Bangs may have called singer-songwriters like Simon "the death of rock and roll," their confessions demonstrate humility, and help listeners relate to artists whose public personas are far different than their own.

The derision against so-called confessional artists denies the talent of these female artists and their craft. "You’re so Vain" feels true and complete. In her essay, "In Defense of Saccharin(e)", Leslie Jamison writes about how female artists of all kinds are accused of sentimentality for acknowledging emotion, and their emotions in turn are labeled as unearned. But sentimentality can "carry someone across the gulf between his life and the lives of others."After the sugar rush crush Simon acknowledges, we come back down from clouds in her coffee to the earth with her. Simon's admission of her own feelings makes her dismantling of these men feel more earned and while "You're So Vain" may put men in its crosshairs, it's ultimately about the scorned lover having her turn at the mic.

Although Simon had won the coveted Best New Artist award at the 14th GRAMMY Awards in 1971, "You’re so Vain" proved that a sophomore slump was not in the cards. Instead, the song firmly positioned Carly Simon as the queen of soft-rock and a "confessional artist" for the ages. She went on to deliver more hits of this ilk, including "Coming Around Again" and "Jesse." When Simon could not attend her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, Olivia Rodigo performed "You're So Vain" in her stead.

Simon's style remains evident and acknowledged as an influence for many female artists of today, including Tori Amos, Carly Rae Jepsen, Natalie Mains of the Chicks, Clairo, and Taylor Swift. Swift, who sang a duet with Simon of the song "You’re So Vain," called Simon in an interview for Entertainment "an emotional person but a strong person. I really really look up to that." As anyone who has followed Swift knows, she too has inherited the same media manhunt to attach her songs to specific men and has been written off for writing so much about relationships that failed.

Despite the persistent tropes utilized to dismiss female artists, Simon’s legacy continues. As historian Judy Kutulas wrote, Simon made songs where "the woman was the subject, not the object, modeling her own sexuality: her feelings, her delight, her satisfaction." Crucially, Simon avoided writing about love that ended in a happy marriage; her work forced male music critics to consider, for the first time, that women might see marriage as something that "tied them down" too.

"You’re So Vain" is not just a confession but a conversation, one which calls it as Simon sees it but also reaches out to listeners as something they can hang their own experiences on. Fifty years on, the song feels as sharp and fun, confidently feminine, and one you can revel in the energy of, the sentimentality of it all, as you sing along. So what if "You're So Vain" was about Warren Beatty? The song’s legacy, and Simon’s, isn’t.

