Positive Vibes Only: Let Laraaji Warm Your Soul With A Performance Of "I Can Only Bliss Out (For Days)"

"As I gaze over this wide universe / And I understand oneness is planned / I can only bliss out / For days and days," Laraaji sings, with a knowing smile, on his performance of "I Can Only Bliss Out (For Days)" in the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only.

The New Age and ambient music pioneer originally released the inspiring, soul-nurturing song back in 1984 on cassette, and then digitally as part of his 2018 Vision Songs, Vol.1 compilation album.

In his intimate acoustic performance of "I Can Only Bliss Out (For Days)" above, Laraaji offers six minutes of sunny bliss.

