Positive Vibes Only: Watch VaShawn Mitchell Blow The Roof Off With A Communal Performance Of "Joy"

Everyone seems to be pondering music's return to amphitheaters and stadiums, but the pandemic stole a far more intimate forum of expression: the house show.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, two-time GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer VaShawn Mitchell exudes "Joy" in what looks like the most fun kickback ever. For his performance of the song, written by Pat Barret and Tony Brown, Mitchell gathers a few friends around a PA system to blow the roof off the place.

Immerse yourself in Mitchell's soul-girding performance, let the singer's energy lead you to ideate your own musical house party (once everyone's vaccinated), and click here to enjoy more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

Positive Vibes Only: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Won't Back Down In Exhilarating Performance Of "Release The Sound"